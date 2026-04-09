White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt unflinchingly claimed Donald Trump has the moral high ground against Iran, even after he called for the genocide of ninety million Iranian people if they refused his demands.

Trump sycophancy from his minions is hitting all-time highs after his despicable and unprovoked attack against Iran.

REPORTER: So regarding the President's rhetoric, when the U.S. invaded Iraq in 2003, George W. Bush said in a message to the Iraqi people that the military campaign was directed, quote, against the lawless men who rule your country and not against you. Yesterday, the President threatened to destroy Iran's civilization, the entire civilization. Not the Iranian government, but the Iranian civilization, the Iranian people. The U.S. has been a moral leader for most of its history by fighting wars against other governments, not against civilizations. How can the President claim that America can ever have the moral high ground if he's threatening to destroy civilizations and not casting wars as fights against other governments? LEAVITT: Andrew, I think you should take a look at the actions of this President over the course of the past six weeks and the actions of our brave men and women in our United States military who have taken out the—essentially taken out the military of a rogue Islamic regime that has chanted death to America for 47 years, that has killed and maimed thousands of American soldiers over the course of the last five decades. The President absolutely has the moral high ground over the Iranian terrorist regime. And for you to even suggest otherwise is, frankly, insulting. Go ahead. REPORTER: With all due respect, Karoline— LEAVITT: Go ahead. REPORTER: With all due respect— LEAVITT: Go ahead.

The AI Press Bot gave a half-baked retort that was ridiculous and then refused to engage with the reporter any further, cutting him off and moving on.

Trump had no moral high ground when he launched his sneak attack and now becomes a degenerate, mentally disturbed madman by claiming he'd destroy Iran's entire civilization.