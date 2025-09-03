Pritzker: Trump Will Use 'Any Excuse' To Put Troops On Our Streets

Pritzker said he expects agents are planning to "raid Latino communities and say they're targeting violent criminals" and that Trump "will be looking for any excuse to put active duty military on our streets, supposedly to protect ICE."
By Susie MadrakSeptember 3, 2025

Illinois Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker said he expects to see what played out in Los Angeles and Washington to happen in Chicago in the coming days. Via ABC News:

"First, Donald Trump is positioning armed federal agents and staging military vehicles on federal property, such as the Great Lakes Naval base. It is likely those agents will be with ICE, Customs and Border Patrol, the Department of Homeland Security and other similarly situated federal agencies. Many of these individuals are being relocated from Los Angeles for deployment in Chicago," the governor said.

Pritzker said he expects agents are planning to "raid Latino communities and say they're targeting violent criminals" and that Trump "will be looking for any excuse to put active duty military on our streets, supposedly to protect ICE."

"We have reason to believe that the Trump administration has already begun staging the Texas National Guard for deployment in Illinois," Pritzker said.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, a Democrat, quickly pushed back on President Trump's comments about sending National Guard troops to Chicago.

"First, I want to address the president's unhinged remarks a few minutes ago begging me to call him. No, I will not call the president, asking him to send troops to Chicago. I've made that clear already," Pritzker said at a press conference.

The governor then addressed residents directly, saying he would share as much as his team knew about the administration's potential action.

"Rumors have been swirling about what the White House has planned, and sifting fact from fiction is increasingly difficult because Donald Trump's administration is not working in coordination with the city of Chicago, Cook County or the state of Illinois," Pritzker said. "I want to take a moment at the top of my remarks to note how truly extraordinary it is for the federal government to refuse to coordinate with local law enforcement and government."

Pritzker: "I refuse to pretend that any of this is normal ... I refuse to fall into the pundit trap that demands we sacrifice vital constitutional rights if it's being done in the fake guise of fighting crime."

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-09-02T20:20:30.823Z

Pritzker: "Any rational person who has spent even the most minimal amount of time studying human history has to ask themselves one important question: once they get the citizens of this nation comfortable with the current atrocities committed under the color of law, what comes next?"

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-09-02T20:21:38.534Z

The military officers who took an oath to defend the constitution should be refusing unconstitutional directives to attack their own citizens and other completely innocent people. Trump is forcing the choice, obey him, or uphold the U.S. constitution, they can no longer do both.

Tiffany-GreenEyes (@tiffany-greeneyes.bsky.social) 2025-09-02T21:58:36.125Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon