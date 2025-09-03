Pritzker: Trump Will Use 'Any Excuse' To Put Troops On Our Streets

Illinois Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker said he expects to see what played out in Los Angeles and Washington to happen in Chicago in the coming days. Via ABC News:

"First, Donald Trump is positioning armed federal agents and staging military vehicles on federal property, such as the Great Lakes Naval base. It is likely those agents will be with ICE, Customs and Border Patrol, the Department of Homeland Security and other similarly situated federal agencies. Many of these individuals are being relocated from Los Angeles for deployment in Chicago," the governor said.

Pritzker said he expects agents are planning to "raid Latino communities and say they're targeting violent criminals" and that Trump "will be looking for any excuse to put active duty military on our streets, supposedly to protect ICE."

"We have reason to believe that the Trump administration has already begun staging the Texas National Guard for deployment in Illinois," Pritzker said.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, a Democrat, quickly pushed back on President Trump's comments about sending National Guard troops to Chicago.

"First, I want to address the president's unhinged remarks a few minutes ago begging me to call him. No, I will not call the president, asking him to send troops to Chicago. I've made that clear already," Pritzker said at a press conference.

The governor then addressed residents directly, saying he would share as much as his team knew about the administration's potential action.

"Rumors have been swirling about what the White House has planned, and sifting fact from fiction is increasingly difficult because Donald Trump's administration is not working in coordination with the city of Chicago, Cook County or the state of Illinois," Pritzker said. "I want to take a moment at the top of my remarks to note how truly extraordinary it is for the federal government to refuse to coordinate with local law enforcement and government."