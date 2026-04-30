Cankles McBruisyHands Tells Artemis II Crew He's Ready To Be An Astronaut

Trump's hallucinating again. Here he is during a meeting with the crew of the Artemis II and the NASA administrator Jared Isaacman in the Oval Office this Wednesday, telling everyone he's physically fit enough to be an astronaut.

TRUMP: Well, thank you very much. We have some people here who have captivated the attention of the whole world — not just our country, the whole world. They're very brave. There was a lot of rocket under them, and every sort of thing like that, and we were talking about it.

I don't know how they do it. I wouldn't want to do it — but it takes people like this to make our country great. I've never seen anything like it. Everybody I knew wanted to see the launch, and they especially wanted to see a successful landing.

Jared, I want to congratulate you on what you've done at NASA. I made a great choice. And if you have any questions for any of us, feel free to ask.

We're very proud of these people. They have unbelievable courage — unbelievable. And a lot of other things, too, by the way. To get in there, you have to be very smart and have to be in excellent physical condition. So I would have had no trouble on the physical side — very, very good. Maybe a little bit of a problem, Jared.

ISAACMAN: No, no, no.

TRUMP: I'm sure. We'll have to try it sometime. Is a president allowed to go up on one of these missions?



ISAACMAN: We can get working on that, Mr. President.

TRUMP: We'd have no problem, right?

ISAACMAN: We'll launch more rockets. There'll be an opportunity.

TRUMP: We'll have to try it. Congratulations — very much. And by the way, the families are over here — beautiful families — and they're in the Oval Office. They walked in and said, "Wow, the Oval Office." Everybody likes the Oval Office.