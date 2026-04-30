Wall Street's New Trump Nickname: 'NACHO'

"Not A Chance Hormuz Opens"
By John AmatoApril 30, 2026

Wall Street traders are giving Scotland a run for their money when it comes to Trump nicknames.
.
Although not as profane or colorful, their nicknames strike at the heart of Trump's incompetence.

Their first strike was, "TACO," meaning 'Trump always chickens out' from following through his idiotic threats during his illegal tariff wars against our trading partners.

Now, as Bloomberg's Javier Blas reports, a new one is percolating among traders.

Ouch.

All of Trump's ridiculous memes, Truth Social posts elevating himself as a messianic figure and threats have fallen flat.

The only thing emerging from his mouthful of insults is his unfitness.

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