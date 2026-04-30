Mike’s Blog Round-Up

​On this day in 2017, the Starz Network premiered "The Bone Orchard" as the pilot episode of their adaptation of Neil Gaiman's terrific novel, "American Gods". The adaptation is visually stunning and highly stylized, but also hit and miss, with plot and character changes from the book, and the show losing steam in later seasons. One of the positive changes was the inclusion of the character of Vulcan. There is no "Vulcan" in the novel: he was created specifically for TV series and is portrayed as the "god of guns," having adapted to modern America by channeling his traditional fire worship into the power of fireweapons

Lawyers, Guns & Money: SCOTUS guts Voting Rights Act.

No More Mister Nice Blog: If You Want a Codeword for “Kill,” Republicans Have a Couple for You.

Mock Paper Scissors: Re-Indicted And It Feels So Good.

Attention space nerds! Astronomers Just Found A Colossal Structure Behind The Milky Way.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

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