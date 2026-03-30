Ron Johnson Blames Dead 'Trained Activists' For Being Shot

Sen Ron Johnson shares his highly complex and highly paranoid conspiracy theory about Democrats and DHS funding.
By Chris capper LiebenthalMarch 30, 2026

It's a well-known fact that the Republicans are in disarray and can't get their act together enough to pass common-sense conditions to hold Trump's ICEtapo stormtroopers to a minimal level of accountability and human decency. As a result, TSA agents, Coast Guard, and many others are working without pay.

However, Sen Ron Johnson, who has a deep-seated aversion to being held accountable for anything, came up with a breathtaking conspiracy theory about the whole thing:

But here's what they even, even more deviously, they trained activists to obstruct justice, encouraged them to put themselves in harm's way, knowing they could get harmed. They got two martyrs, and then they're using those martyrs as their excuse to try and defund law enforcement, to defund the very agencies that are designed to clean up the mess they created.

That's what we're dealing with. That's who Democrats are. Republicans need to get united, and we need to make sure that we blame Democrats because that is where the fault lies.

Woah! How mentally disturbed does a person have to be to even come up with something like that?

The most egregious thing is saying that people who volunteered to observe and document the abuses of a rogue, fascist government would put them in harm's way is exactly why they were and are needed, and why there are all of these protests around the country. It's not the victims who are the problem. It's the masked goons who would shoot them in the face or in the back just for looking at them committing their crimes against humanity who are the problem.

And people like RoJo, who would try to defend these indefensible actions, are another problem. One that we, as a country, will be taking care of in November.

Ron Johnson: "Even more deviously, they trained activists to obstruct justice, encouraged them to put themselves in harm's way, they got two martyrs, then they used their martyrs as their excuse to try to defund law enforcement"

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-03-29T14:35:51.050Z

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