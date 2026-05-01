Democrats Win! Johnson Caves, Funds DHS No ICE And Border Patrol Funds

Jebus Mike Johnson and House Republicans were forced to pass the Senate DHS funding bill without funding ICE or the border patrol.

Senate Democrats refused to fund ICE and the Border Patrol unless certain new measures were put into place after the murders of several US citizens by ICE agents. Senate Republicans finally agreed and passed their bill without addressing those concerns by excluding CBP and ICE from the funding bill.

Mike Johnson had the Senate bill but refused to put it up for a vote for over a month. A reporter asked why didn't he pass it over thirty days ago.

"Mr. Speaker, Mr. Speaker. Isn't this a solution on DHS that could have been passed days or weeks ago?" he said "Why did it take this long?"

Johnson gave long and convoluted excuses trying to claim victory, but their stunt failed to get Democrats to cave. Instead, Johnson had to bow down and put the Senate bill up for a vote, proving that he can actually do these things when he wants to.