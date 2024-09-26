18 Senate Republicans Voted Against Funding The Government

The Senate passed a three-month government funding bill yesterday, sending it to President Biden's desk for signing. The final vote in the chamber was 78-18 in favor of passing the bill.
All 18 "Nay" votes were from guess-which-party.
Earlier on Wednesday in the House of Representatives, the bill passed by a 341 to 82 vote. Republican Speaker Mike Johnson needed the support of Democrats to pass the bill. In fact, more Democrats, 209, supported the bill than Republicans.
The bill would fund government agencies at current levels through December 20. Extra funds are also expected to pay for more Secret Service protection for presidential candidates ahead of the election.
The White House has called for passage of the bill to "avoid a costly, unnecessary Government shutdown." It has said President Biden is expected to sign the bill.
And once we have the majorities in both Houses, we can stop this annual shitshow.