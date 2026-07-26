We're 100 Days Out From The Midterms

If you need a pick-me-up, Defiance has a pretty good piece up on their website:

Data shows Trump is inspiring Democrats to vote — and Republicans to stay home. The president's voter suppression campaign is poised to backfire by mobilizing the political opposition, while depressing MAGA voter turnout. By threatening to take over the midterms, surveys show the White House has created unprecedented energy among Democrats and Independents. They’ve also sent a message to MAGA voters: “You can skip the polls.”

It’s worth the click and the time to read it. They back up their assertions with actual data, so this isn’t just an opinion piece.

Here’s a taste —the first taste is always free, but I don’t think that they have a paywall:

“This week, House Republicans did something they’ve now tried three separate times. They crammed the SAVE America Act into a “must-pass” bill, the National Defense Authorization Act, and forced it through on a 216-214 vote, hoping that by tying it to funding for U.S. troops they might have a shot of getting it through the Senate. “The move reeked of desperation… desperation foisted upon the GOP by Donald Trump, who is clearly panicking that he’ll lose the midterms if he doesn’t rig them successfully. And that desperation is leading to a self-fulfilling prophecy. New data suggests that the harder Trump tries to manipulate the midterms in his favor, the more he’s doing to ensure his side is defeated. “To be fair, his panic is justified. The latest polling is abysmal for the White House. The president’s approval rating has cratered, with a recent poll finding a meager 30 percent of Americans approve of the job he’s doing. Politically, that’s catastrophic territory, and it’s only possible when millions of your own supporters have turned against you. Trump’s numbers on the economy — once his strongest card — just hit the worst marks of either of his terms. So the writing is on the wall. Even Fox News (hardly a hostile outlet!) published a midterm forecast last week conceding that the GOP’s gerrymandering blitz is the only thing keeping the House majority within the Republican’s reach at all.”

It’s a not that long of a piece, but worth your time —fellow political junkies— on a quiet Sunday morning with a cup of coffee and it will give you the will to keep-on keeping-on.

UPDATE 1: The WaPo

“Republican pollsters and political groups are raising the alarm that their party faces a listless and demotivated base ahead of November’s midterm elections.” ”A raft of discouraging data from polling, door knocking and focus groups is unsettling Republicans as their party heads into a midterm election season that would be challenging no matter what, given President Donald Trump’s low standing in polls and the fact that the party in control in Washington almost always loses seats.” ”The lack of enthusiasm is reaching deep into Republicans’ loyal base, spreading to the party’s most consistent voters — who have shown up to vote in all of the past four primaries and general elections.”

Published with permission of Mock Paper Scissors