Alex Jones Likens Lindsey Graham To 'Demonic' Nazi For Wartime Disney World Vacation

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones lashed out at Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) after TMZ published photographs of the pro-war Republican taking an unannounced vacation at Disney World.

"Lindsey Graham is walking around by himself with a baby blue and pink princess scepter," Jones noted on Monday. "So the point is he's got a girl's toy, and he's walking around talking to Mickey Mouse and people looking completely insane. Look at him on TV. He constantly talks about killing people."

"He'll just go like, ha, ha. I mean, he literally turns into a demon on television. Now he's running around with the Princess Scepter. You know, like the Nazi field marshals, calling on their chairman and their joint chiefs, they all had the scepters," he continued. "There is our field marshal. The man with the pink princess scepter [is] making that same weird face he makes constantly. A demonic zombie stumbling around Disney World. Totally oblivious to how bizarre that is."

According to Jones, Graham was running President Donald Trump's foreign policy for the war in Iran while vacationing at Disney World.

"At his off time, he goes by himself to Disney World to walk around all day and talk to kids and talk to people dressed up in Disney character outfits and carry a pink scepter. See, truth is stranger than fiction, you couldn't make that up," the conspiracy theorist explained.

"He's not at home with his wife having dinner because he didn't have a wife, folks. And he's a lot more than just gay. And he's totally compromised," he added.