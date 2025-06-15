'Nothing Left Standing': Lindsey Graham Urges 'Trump To Go All In' On Iran

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) encouraged President Donald Trump to use "military action" to help Israel "finish the job" of destroying Iran's nuclear facilities.
By David EdwardsJune 15, 2025

"So the worst possible outcome for the world is for the Iranian nuclear program to survive," Graham said Sunday on Face the Nation. "How do you destroy their program? Through diplomacy, I prefer that, or through military action."

"I would urge President Trump to go all in to make sure that when this operation is over, there's nothing left standing in Iran regarding their nuclear program," he continued. "If that means providing bombs, provide bombs, if that means flying. Whatever bombs, if it means flying with Israel, fly with Israel."

"The worst possible outcome for the world is to take the Iranian nuclear program on and leave it standing."

