Half Of Kid Rock's Band Has COVID After Sturgis Rally

The Independent is reporting that Kid Rock cancelled his concerts at Billy Bob's Texas because half his band got COVID playing at the super spreader 10-day Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota on 8 August.

Following his performance at Sturgis, Kid Rock gloated that “there is nothing the mainstream media or internet and social media trolls can do but look at this pic and weep, knowing they will never beat us”.

After he cancelled the concerts, Kid Rock tweeted this.

I am pissed. Over half the band has fucking covid (not me), and before u shit for brains bloggers and media trolls run your mouths, many of them, like me, have been vaccinated. I was gonna come and rock the house anyway, play acoustic, DJ (cont.) — Kid Rock (@KidRock) August 26, 2021

Getting vaccinated is awesome, but doesn't mean you can't pass it on to others, idgit. Also, the vaccine protects you from getting very sick from COVID, it's not 100%.

As for South Dakota and their lame-brained governor Kristi Noem, who wanted that rally to proceed. COVID-19 cases in South Dakota increase more than 450% since start of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally