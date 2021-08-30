Half Of Kid Rock's Band Has COVID After Sturgis Rally

The Independent is reporting that Kid Rock cancelled his concerts at Billy Bob's Texas because half his band got COVID playing at the super spreader 10-day Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota on 8 August.
Following his performance at Sturgis, Kid Rock gloated that “there is nothing the mainstream media or internet and social media trolls can do but look at this pic and weep, knowing they will never beat us”.
After he cancelled the concerts, Kid Rock tweeted this.
Getting vaccinated is awesome, but doesn't mean you can't pass it on to others, idgit. Also, the vaccine protects you from getting very sick from COVID, it's not 100%.
As for South Dakota and their lame-brained governor Kristi Noem, who wanted that rally to proceed. COVID-19 cases in South Dakota increase more than 450% since start of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
South Dakota has seen a sharp increase in daily COVID-19 cases following the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Meade County this month. Hundreds of thousands of bikers descended upon the area August 6-15, despite the Delta variant wreaking havoc on the U.S.
On August 4, the date closest to the start of the rally for which data was available, the state reported 657 active cases. On August 25, the state reported 3,655 active cases. That's a 456% increase of active cases from before the start of the rally to two weeks after, according to the state's department of health.