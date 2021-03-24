Fox Pretends Miami's Spring Break Chaos Is Vacation Ad

Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis encouraged a Miami Spring Break super spreader event that will most likely have deadly ramifications.

So far at least five Miami beach police have been injured.

"It’s really been a dangerous week,” Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said. “We’ve seen a lot of fights, we’ve seen a lot of viral social media videos that are disturbing, and as a police department we don’t deny that.”

After playing video of the mayhem., Fox News was Johnny on the spot to defend DeSantis's actions and blamed cheap prices for the chaos.

Fox and Friends co-host Steve Doocy explained that Spring Break is all about cooped-up college students blowing off steam in nice weather after a very cold winter.

The co-host blamed people coming to Florida from around the country for the craziness that has ensued there.

"Given the fact that you can get a really good deal to go to Miami right now. A lot of those people have taken advantage of it," Doocy said.

Fox News aired the violence of the crowds in Miami Beach, but next up was Rachel Campos-Duffy, the Fox Nation host, who ignored the chaos and instead turned travel agent, noting that the palm trees looked so beautiful in the background.

"You saw the clip of the cop with the beautiful palm trees behind him, it made me want to go to Miami!" she said.

Then she blamed states that closed down as the real perpetrators of Governor DeSantis' malfeasance.

Liars gotta lie.

The Miami Herald just wrote an op-ed blasting the Florida governor:

Blame Gov. DeSantis for Florida’s COVID super-spreader spring break beach madness

Florida’s spring break debacle — rowdy COVID super-spreader crowds at beaches around the state, at some spots with violence thrown in for special effect — is the perfect showcase for what ails the state’s governor: recurring poor judgment. The governor might as well have stood at the Florida-Georgia-Alabama borders waving a sign that said, “Y’all come down and have your COVID super-spreader party here!”

Like the Police Captain in Georgia who said the Asian spa murderer just had "a bad day," Doocy said, "People react this way because they had a very bad year."

Really. It might be a bad year in 2021 if Spring Breakers bring Covid back to their campuses, AGAIN.