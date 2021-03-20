Politics
Miami Beach Declares State Of Emergency, 8 PM Curfew As Spring Breakers Descend On City

Thousands have swarmed the popular spring break destination, all but ignoring the pandemic.
By Ed Scarce
7 hours ago by Ed Scarce
With Florida's ridiculous Governor Ron DeSantis declaring victory over COVID-19 scenes like these in Miami Beach were all but inevitable.

Source: WSVN

The City of Miami Beach will enforce an 8 p.m. curfew in South Beach’s entertainment district and block most eastbound traffic to the city starting at 10 p.m., officials said.

Interim City Manager Raul Aguila, who announced the emergency measures alongside Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber at a press conference, Saturday afternoon, said they will go into effect Saturday night due to overwhelming spring break crowds.

“All restaurants and bars and other businesses must be closed no later than 8 p.m.,” said Aguila.

Police will enforce the curfew by blockading Ocean Drive, Washington Avenue and Collins Avenue from Fifth to 16th streets.

“Our city right now, in this area, has become a tinder, and we cannot have a policy of simply hoping that it’s not lit,” said Gelber.

The changes will only last for 72 hours, and at that point, city leaders will assess future changes. However, Aguila said he recommends keeping them in place until April 12, or the Monday after the last weekend of spring break.

What it looked like on Friday night.

Dr Hotez is not amused.

