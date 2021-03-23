Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Is Anyone Shocked Matt Gaetz Let Nestor Go On Spring Break?

And to Panama City, no less.
By Susie Madrak
5 hours ago by Susie Madrak
Views:

Matt Gaetz, one of the crown jewels in the Republican firmament, warned spring breakers on Hannity about their behavior in Miami Beach. (Because I'm sure they're all watching grandpop's Fox News.)

"If you want to come to our state and enjoy freedom, go to a restaurant, go to the beach, go fishing, get a little weird (not too weird...) Then as we say in the deep South, y'all come! But if you're coming to cause damage and harm, you'll be held accountable," he said on Fox News in an interview with Sean Hannity.

When asked by Hannity to elaborate on "getting a little weird," Gaetz said: "Maybe a bit of body paint here and there, maybe throw some beads but don't hurt anybody."

But he said he he let his adopted son Nestor go on spring break in Florida COVID hotspot Panama City Beach because his special little snowflake didn't get a graduation or a prom.

"I did not have a good night's rest the entire time he was there until I knew he was safe, OK, and back at school," he said. (You notice what he didn't mention? His kid getting a covid test before he goes back to school.)

You know, I've been saying all week: What kind of parent would allow their kids to party in a super spreader event during a major pandemic?

Now we know.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team