Judge Who Shielded Immigrant From ICE Convicted On One Of Two Counts

Earlier this year, in a political stunt of showboating, Trump's Gestapo agents swooped down on Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan and arrested her for allegedly obstructing ICEtapo agents and concealing an immigrant from them. She was eventually indicted on two counts. The felony count was for obstructing ICE agents who didn't know what they were doing anyway. The other was a misdemeanor count for trying to conceal an immigrant by sending him out into the hallway where the ICEtapo agents were waiting for him.

Her trial was this week, and the verdicts came in late Friday night. The jury found her guilty of felony obstruction but found her not guilty of the misdemeanor charge. The verdicts were very disappointing but not very shocking. Because the case was a federal matter, the jury pool was drawn from 12 counties in Southeastern Wisconsin, most of which are highly conservative. Making things worse is that key pieces of evidence were either not allowed or simply not addressed by the defense.

After the verdicts came in, one of Dugan's defense attorneys, Steve Buskipic, vowed to keep fighting:

Just the defense comment is obviously disappointed. The mixed verdict is the big thing. From the defense perspective, you know, the same elements of count one are in count two. In count two, how can you find guilty there and not guilty on the first? But that's why we asked for the post-trial briefing. The judge hasn't set a sentencing date, so obviously, he's going to take this seriously as well. And I would just say the case is a long way from over.

There are more than sufficient grounds for an appeal, and I hope that is strongly considered as well.

Another thing that stood out was a statement from jury foreman after the verdicts were read:

The foreman for the jury in the case of Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan said he was “not feeling too good” after reaching a verdict on Dec. 18.

Yeah, I don't think any of us are feeling too good right now.