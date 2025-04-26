Judge Hannah Dugan And Kash's Keystone Kops

The gentle reader is probably fully aware of the performative bullshit done when stormtroopers made a spectacle of arresting a sitting judge at the Milwaukee County Courthouse instead of handling things in a professional manner. You know it was a political stunt instead of a legitimate law enforcement action when Kommandant Kash takes time to xit all over himeself by trying to make a 65-year-old woman look like a ferocious killer:

But one is not able to appreciate the full extent how much of a farce this really is until one reads the criminal complaint against Dugan. It looks like a book report written by a second grader the morning that it was due without having ever read the book. It is full of trivialities, subjective speculations instead of objective observations, and unbelievable self-contradictions.

Attorney Ann Jacobs broke it down and cut through the bullshit fluff in such a way that my anger at the situation turned into bursts of laughter to awe that people like this actually function in the modern day world.

The part that the right wing is choosing to focus on is that Dugan allegedly led the subject, Eduardo Flores Ruiz and his lawyer into the jury room or into a back hallway inaccessible to the public or some secret passage that supposedly meant that she was trying to aid the subject into evading arrest. In reality, she led them into the public hallway in front of the courtroom where agents were waiting and saw Flores Ruiz but did nothing.

Then the complaint alleges that Flores Ruiz and his attorney started walking down the hall to the elevators. It is noted that they passed the first bank of elevators and went to the second bank of elevators. Allegedly, this was all part of Dugan super plan of evasion or something. However, if the agents were familiar with the Milwaukee County Courthouse as they claimed to be, they would have known that the two banks of elevators go to different destinations. One stops at the first floor and opens onto the west side of the courthouse. The other set of elevators, the ones that the two men went to, goes all the way to the ground floor and opens onto the east side of the building.

But there's more. There's always more:

Back to the complaint - instead of arresting the man (that's why they're there, right?) 1 of the DEA agents hops in the elevator with him, having alerted the other agents. Pity - he can't speak Spanish so he has no idea what the man & his lawyer are saying. They then have some sort of keystone cop moment where the man is at the ground level but the agents go to the lower level and have to race around to find him. They chase him and arrest him. Which they could have done in the public hallway but chose not to. All of which is to say - the attempt to make this into something criminal on the part of the judge who sent him to the public hall where law enforcement was waiting requires a lot of reaching and a lot of work and a lot of pejorative statements designed to taint the complaint.

In summary, they had multiple opportunities to arrest Flores Ruiz peacefully and without incident, but willfully failed to do so. Then they temporarily lost Flores Ruiz due to their own incompetence and had to run around the building to catch up with him before finally making an arrest.

The feds have to prove that Dugan aided Flores Ruiz evade capture and that it was her intention to do so. The complaint fails to do so on both accounts. All it shows is that they are trying to use Dugan as a political pawn to distract the base on how badly the Orange Felon is fucking up and screwing them over. But now they have to somehow try to cover their own incompetence of not arresting their subject on any of the multiple chances they did have.