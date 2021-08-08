A German Reporter Tries To Explain Sturgis To The Folks Back Home

Stefan Simons of DW-TV is in Sturgis, South Dakota trying to explain to his German audience how a superspreader event like the Sturgis Motorcycle rally can take place during a pandemic. This year's rally is expected to be much larger than last year when 500,000 motorcycle enthusiasts showed up (almost all on Harleys). Some 700,000 to 1,000,000 visitors are expected to take in at least part of the 10-day event in and around relatively tiny Sturgis, population 7000.

Mind you, last year's Sturgis rally was reported to be linked to over a quarter of a MILLION COVID19 cases in the U.S.

Simons reported seeing zero masks and spoke to many people who said they were unvaccinated.

"The United States had 100,000 infections the other day and that is a spike, the highest number of within the last six months so there is some concern. However, it is not of any concern of the people here."

German reporter for DW-TV today is trying to explain to his audience back home how we can have 700,000-1 million people come together today for 10 days, with nobody wearing masks, at Sturgis, where Kristi Noem is trying to catch up with Desantis. pic.twitter.com/uF4I5rdA2t — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 6, 2021

Simons' full report was streamed live and is worth checking out. One wonders what his German audience makes of it.