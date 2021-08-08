Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

A German Reporter Tries To Explain Sturgis To The Folks Back Home

Stefan Simons of Deutsche Welle tries to explain to his German audience how an event like the Sturgis motorcycle rally is possible in a time of COVID.
By Ed Scarce
3 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

Stefan Simons of DW-TV is in Sturgis, South Dakota trying to explain to his German audience how a superspreader event like the Sturgis Motorcycle rally can take place during a pandemic. This year's rally is expected to be much larger than last year when 500,000 motorcycle enthusiasts showed up (almost all on Harleys). Some 700,000 to 1,000,000 visitors are expected to take in at least part of the 10-day event in and around relatively tiny Sturgis, population 7000.

Mind you, last year's Sturgis rally was reported to be linked to over a quarter of a MILLION COVID19 cases in the U.S.

Simons reported seeing zero masks and spoke to many people who said they were unvaccinated.

"The United States had 100,000 infections the other day and that is a spike, the highest number of within the last six months so there is some concern. However, it is not of any concern of the people here."

Simons' full report was streamed live and is worth checking out. One wonders what his German audience makes of it.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team