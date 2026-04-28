'How Was It Staged?' Alex Jones Floats Conspiracy Theory On WHCD Shooting

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones suggested that Israel may have "staged" a shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner to influence American foreign policy.

During his Monday show, Jones noted that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had said that the war with Iran had been won as he was preparing for the broadcast.

"That's 30 times they've done that with the Iran thing that I know of. I mean, people go, well, just be pro-Trump. But just go, just go along with total horse crap? No, I will not do it," he explained before moving on to the alleged gunman, Cole Allen, at Saturday night's dinner.

"But I'm very torn on this because you got a bunch of police and Secret Service standing around because everybody was already in the gala. And a guy runs past him, but there should have been checkpoints in front of that," the conspiracy theorist argued. "He gets a shot off, shoots a Secret Service agent. First, they said body armor stopped it. Now, it slowed it down when the buckshot went through the telephone, but embedded in his thigh."

Jones went on to question whether a so-called manifesto was written by Allen.

"But because I've now learned even more than we've said on air, I'll stop there," he insisted. "[Alleged Charlie Kirk shooter] Tyler Robinson's family, the parents, the grandparents, all of them say he's innocent, this is all made up, we think he's mind controlled, only believe 2% of what you hear, but they're scared, and they just say none of what you're hearing is true."

"So I don't know if this manifesto came from this guy," he said of Allen. "I mean, at this point... could be staged. But I mean, what does that mean? How was it staged? What was the plan to make Trump look like a victim? You know, why did Trump just keep sitting there, and they grabbed JD Vance and drag him off, and then Trump just sits there? And Trump does look anticipatory right before it happens when the magician is trying to show him the card and do all that."

The Infowars host, however, asserted that he would not declare that the shooting had been definitely staged.

"I just don't know. I just know this. I am not going to come on air. because it's popular, and just say something is staged before I know it. Okay?" he remarked. "Once evidence came out that pointed Charlie Kirk's murder at Israel, we don't have total proof yet. They're the prime suspect. All other stuff they're up to. There is a cover-up."

"Kash Patel is covering up foreign involvement," Jones added. "That's confirmed. I'm like, okay, just don't expect me day one with no evidence to say that. Though that's really an issue here because Israel is so villainous now, who's running it. That's just a fact, literally running our foreign policy and killing journalists over there all the time, including American journalists, in Lebanon, places that Israel's going for broke, and you can expect anything out of them."