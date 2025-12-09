'Basically White': Alex Jones Floats Conspiracy Theory On Ilhan Omar's Ethnicity

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones questioned Rep. Ilhan Omar's (D-MN) African ethnicity, suggesting that she did not have the right to speak on racial issues.

On his Monday program, Jones complained that Omar had spoken out about racism.

"I'm only like three, four, five percent of [Native] American," Jones noted. "But the point is, is that you look at her, she's got about as much African in her as I've got Native American."

"I mean, her skin's lighter than me," he continued. "Again, and then she comes over here and teaches all this racism to us all day that we're bad and they literally haven't even outlawed slavery in Somalia yet."

Jones displayed a photo of Omar and asked, "Who's darker?"

"When I saw her on Meet the Press, though, she was basically white," he added. "They don't believe they're Africans."