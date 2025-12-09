'Basically White': Alex Jones Floats Conspiracy Theory On Ilhan Omar's Ethnicity

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones questioned Rep. Ilhan Omar's (D-MN) African ethnicity, suggesting that she did not have the right to speak on racial issues.
By David EdwardsDecember 9, 2025

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones questioned Rep. Ilhan Omar's (D-MN) African ethnicity, suggesting that she did not have the right to speak on racial issues.

On his Monday program, Jones complained that Omar had spoken out about racism.

"I'm only like three, four, five percent of [Native] American," Jones noted. "But the point is, is that you look at her, she's got about as much African in her as I've got Native American."

"I mean, her skin's lighter than me," he continued. "Again, and then she comes over here and teaches all this racism to us all day that we're bad and they literally haven't even outlawed slavery in Somalia yet."

Jones displayed a photo of Omar and asked, "Who's darker?"

"When I saw her on Meet the Press, though, she was basically white," he added. "They don't believe they're Africans."

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon