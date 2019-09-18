When Will Twitter Suspend Trump For Putting Rep. Ilhan Omar's Life In Danger?

Donald Trump's Twitter feed is a national security threat and after his outrageous smear of Rep. Ilhan Omar, his account should be suspended for at least as long as Mitch McConnell's was.

Not content with using his Twitter following to act like a high school social media bully who childishly berate his rivals or those he disagrees with, he's become a purveyor of conspiracy theories which the FBI has just designated as a real domestic threat to our country.

The FBI for the first time has identified fringe conspiracy theories as a domestic terrorist threat, according to a previously unpublicized document obtained by Yahoo News. The FBI intelligence bulletin from the bureau’s Phoenix field office, dated May 30, 2019, describes “conspiracy theory-driven domestic extremists,” as a growing threat, and notes that it is the first such report to do so. It lists a number of arrests, including some that haven’t been publicized, related to violent incidents motivated by fringe beliefs.

The threat Trump's twitter feed poses was exposed earlier Wednesday when he retweeted a vile lie by one of his supporters , aimed straight at Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Republicans and conservatives alike are targeting "the squad," and especially smearing Rep. Omar with disgusting ads depicting her as being an actual perpetrator of 9/11, claiming she's a traitor to the country.

Enter a fool named Terrence K Williams, who lied in a despicable fashion by playing on MAGA supporters' anti-Muslim fears. He tweeted out a video of Rep. Omar, with the lie that she was dancing on 9/11, which he claims proves she supports the terrorist attackers over the U.S..

The video actually was from a Congressional Black Caucus party on 9/13, but Williams lied for expediency and a punch line. It's what they do, and Donald Trump picked right up on it, amplifying the lie by a factor of millions.

Trump and his social media minions never verify whether something is true when they bash progressives or his rivals. In typical fashion, Trump retweeted the video and the disgraceful tweet to over 60 million people, pretending it was accurate and true.

The video has now been removed, but the damage was done, and his ridiculous tweet without any context remains.

Remember Cokie's Law?

Twitter needs to suspend @realDonaldTrump immediately, and send a message that NO ONE can use their service to endanger the lives of others.

Here's Rep. Omar's response: