MAGA Hostess Compares Bannon To George Washington

Sucking up to recently released from prison Steve Bannon is so on-brand for War Room co-host Natalie Winters. Gotta suck up to the boss!

So she did a 90-second screed welcoming her hero back to the microphone from JAIL.

NATALIE WINTERS: You know, I wish that the worst thing that our ruling class, that our American elites, could do to this country would be, let's say, call us a floating island of trash.

Apparently, you can't say that about Puerto Rico.

No, because what our elites have done is so much fricking worse. They've treated us like absolute trash.

Think about it. The regime that took your taxpayer dollars and when they couldn't get enough perverse gratification from sending it to every damn country except the United States while our southern border was wide open, they then felt compelled to take your tax dollars to fund the prosecution, the persecution, and jailing and four-month prison sentence of Stephen K. Bannon.

That's the ROI that you get for paying into the system and paying your dues.

They're going to use your money to jail and imprison arguably one of the most important patriots that has ever existed in the history of this country.



The MAGA equivalent of George Washington.

In the same way that Paul Revere had his midnight ride, right, the British are coming, Stephen K. Bannon will have his midnight ride back to the War Room tonight, he won't be saying 'the British are coming.'

He'll be saying 'retribution is coming' and rightfully so, and it's long overdue.

Thank you.