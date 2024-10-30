'Loud White Men For Kamala!'

Will Farrell and Billy Eichner take to the streets for the Democratic nominee.
By Walter EinenkelOctober 30, 2024

Billy Eichner brought back his popular “Billy on the Street" show for one special episode ahead of Election Day. He and comedic actor Will Ferrell teamed up to campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris by running around New York City wearing “Loud White Men for Kamala” T-shirts and accosting passersby in a hilarious way.

The two asked who people were going to vote for, cheered on loud white guys who said they would be casting a ballot for the vice president, and occasionally asked people whether they would “sleep with” a Donald Trump supporter for $1 (they found zero takers).

The frenetic get-out-the-vote event was a collaboration with Vote Save America and Swing Left, according to Variety.

Ferrell recently lent his voice and presence to a tongue-in-cheek patriotic song produced by “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.” While it was not a direct endorsement of Harris, the premise was to offer up an honest alternative to Trump supporter Lee Greenwood’s corny “God Bless the USA.”

Eichner posted the video to his 2.1 million followers on X (formerly Twitter), as well as to his 500,000 YouTube followers.

Republished with permission from Daily Kos.

