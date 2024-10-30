C&L's Best Horror Movies Of 2024 For Halloween

Yes, Halloween is here and it's time to nuke some popcorn, gather ’round the television set and enjoy some creepy films and scary flicks.
C&L's Best Horror Movies Of 2024 For Halloween
Credit: Generated with Bing AI
By John AmatoOctober 30, 2024

Happy Halloween!!!

This is my favorite time of year so I come bearing gifts. There were a lot of horror flicks released in 2024, (I'm still wading through a bunch) which is always excellent news for a horror fan. It has been a mixed bag, but I did find many worthy films to make my list.

13) Abigail

This was a fun movie spearheaded by Alisha Weir's fine performance
A group of criminals kidnap the ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure and bring her to an isolated mansion. What could go wrong?

12) Late Night with the Devil:

A clever idea that was not as scary as I had hoped, but David Dastmalchian is magnificent as the late night talk show host trying to goose his ratings.

11) Arcadian:

A post apocalyptic film starring Nicolas Cage, who is trying to survive with his two sons after really great looking creatures unleashed hell on the planet. Cage continues to make a ton of movies and some of them are really good.

10) Infested

I'm not a big fan of bugs attacking people, but this french thriller was excellent. Don't let the subtitles bother you. It had a "Rec" vibe to it and it was scary.

9) Exhuma

This cool movie is like a twofer. You'll understand after you see it. South Koreans know how to make movies. It's got Shaman's and ghosts and ancient demons.

8) A Quiet Place: Day One

This is another great entry in the Quiet Place cannon brought to us by John Krasinski. If this is any indication, please keep making more movies.

7) The First Omen

This was an excellent film. It stands up on its own even without being a prequel to one of the great horror masterpieces.

6) Alien Romulus

I saw this in the theater and I really enjoyed it. The crabbers was creepier than ever. It doesn't break new ground like Aliens did, but it had a vision and pulled it off.

5) Smile 2

I know, me too. I was pleasantly surprised that the sequel was much better than the original. Naomi Scott gives a bravura performance as the infected pop star. Writer/director Parker Finn rose to the challenge.

4) The Substance

The no holds barred performances of Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley elevate this body horror show to grisly heights. I'm not a fan of body horror films because in lesser hands it would turn into a gore-feast which are so boring. Writer/director Coralie Fargeat would have none of that.

3) Oddity

"A psychic medium attempts to uncover the truth behind her sister's murder at the site of the crime," IMBD.
I love low budget horror films like this.

2) Longlegs

Oz Perkins came up with a creepy and offbeat serial killer movie starring the always good Maika Monroe, Blair Underwood Alicia Witt and yes, another Nicolas Cage film.

1) Strange Darling

This is my favorite horror film so far.
Great performances by Willa Fitzgerald and Kyle Gallner (Veronica Mars) anchored the film that is shown out of order for a good reason.

It's a trippy ride and the twists and turns are well deserved.

Trick or Treat. Don't skimp on the candy.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon