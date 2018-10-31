C&L's Best Horror Movie Of 2018 For Halloween: 'Hereditary'

Yes, Halloween is here and it's time to nuke some popcorn, gather ’round the television set and enjoy some creepy creeps and scares.

I'll get right to it then.

The #1 Horror movie for 2018 is: "Hereditary"

Toni Collette will surely be nominated for a 2019 Academy Award for her incredibly freaked out and confused role as a miniature model artist trying to keep her family together after tragedy strikes; battling forces beyond her control.

As the movie opens we find out that her mentally unstable 78-year-old mother has died and it's at her wake that Annie's life begins to slowly unravel.

Young actress Milly Shapiro, in her first feature film, is also incredible as her troubled teenage daughter.

It's insane that this is his writer-director Ari Aster first feature film and he brilliantly throws enough breadcrumbs throughout to tip you off that something is amiss, but he's hidden them so well you won't see what's coming.

A second viewing is required.

Watch it on YouTube, Amazon, or Google Play.