Mike Johnson: Ending Affordable Care Act Is Trump Priority

Speaker Mike Johnson says one of Trump’s top priorities will be to repeal the Affordable Care Act and rip away health care from tens of millions of Americans, “No Obamacare.”

Nothing says good Christian family values like ripping away healthcare from tens of millions of Americans, right?

Blowing up the ACA impacts Americans who aren't on the plan, taking us back to the days when insurance companies could charge more or deny care due to pre-existing conditions. The good old bad old days.

Politics Girl has feelings about Johnson saying the quiet part out loud.