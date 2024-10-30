Mike Johnson: Ending Affordable Care Act Is Trump Priority

Speaker Mike Johnson says ending the Affordable Care Act is a priority for Trump. Nothing says good Christian values like ripping away healthcare from tens of millions of Americans.
By RedStateRachelOctober 30, 2024

Speaker Mike Johnson says one of Trump’s top priorities will be to repeal the Affordable Care Act and rip away health care from tens of millions of Americans, “No Obamacare.”

Nothing says good Christian family values like ripping away healthcare from tens of millions of Americans, right?

Blowing up the ACA impacts Americans who aren't on the plan, taking us back to the days when insurance companies could charge more or deny care due to pre-existing conditions. The good old bad old days.

Politics Girl has feelings about Johnson saying the quiet part out loud.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon