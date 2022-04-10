Ron Johnson: I Didn't Say That Thing I Said

Ron Johnson blames Joe Biden and the "complicit media" for something he said.
Credit: Donkey Hotey
By Chris capper LiebenthalApril 10, 2022

Last week when President Barack Obama returned to the White House to join President Joe Biden in announcing improvements to the Affordable Care Act. During his speech, Biden mentioned how Ron Johnson said that if the Republicans got back into power, they should again try to repeal the ACA.

RoJo took great umbrage at this, and just just like his Dear Leader, took to the bird app to mewl about it:

The complicit media? RoJo made those exact comments a month ago on Breitbart News Radio, as reported by the Washington Post:

In an interview that aired Monday morning on Breitbart News Radio, Johnson (R-Wis.) said the GOP’s main goal was to obstruct President Biden and Democrats’ agenda until, he hoped, Republicans could win the majorities in the House and Senate in the midterm elections this year. If Republicans also won the White House in 2024, he added, that would be when they could “actually make good on what we established as our priorities.”

“For example, if we’re going to repeal and replace Obamacare — I still think we need to fix our health-care system — we need to have the plan ahead of time so that once we get in office, we can implement it immediately, not knock around like we did last time and fail,” Johnson said, referring to the signature legislation passed under President Barack Obama.

I can think of a lot of ways that I could describe Brietbart and WaPo, but complicit with Biden would never be among them.

RoJo himself even admitted saying it the very next day when he tried to walk it backwards, after belatedly realizing that it made him a sitting duck for the White House and for his Democratic opponents:

On Tuesday, Johnson released a statement about his comments.

“During the radio interview I used our failure to repeal and replace Obamacare as an example of how we need to be prepared to deliver on whatever agenda items we decide to run on,” he said.

“I was not suggesting repealing and replacing Obamacare should be one of those priorities.”

To paraphrase RoJo, why does anybody believe him? Don't.

Discussion

