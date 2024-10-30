PoliticsGirl Wipes The Floor With SMUG Scott Jennings

If you want to see how a CNN guest handles the smarmy Scott Jennings as he tried to downplay the significance of the Kamala Harris rally in Washington, DC last night this would be a master class.

Source: Huffington Post

In another exchange, this time with Jennings, McGowan clapped back vigorously when he tried to characterize Harris’ Washington speech as a “frantic” attack on Trump.

Calling attention to Jennings’ “smug” expression, she said:

“You’re totally overlooking what she has done here. She has brought together 100,000 people to say I look forward to the future. I will be a president for everyone and not just a president for the people that I like. And if you look at it in contrast to what we looked at Madison Square Garden, which said, ‘Hey man, we don’t like you, we don’t like you, we don’t like you, we’re not for you, we’re not for you, we’re not for you.’ And she’s saying everyone is an American. Everyone will be taken care of.”