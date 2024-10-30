Whiney Baby Loses It Over Biden's 'Garbage' Remark, Harris's Speech

Donald J. Trump is in clean-up mode after his disgusting Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden that was filled with angry and vile speakers. The "floating island of garbage" from Tony Hinchcliffe's non-joke hasn't sat well with the Puerto Rican community.

President Joe Biden rightfully called the 'comedian' garbage, but Trump supporters are using that as Hillary Clinton's deplorables remark, and he clarified it later.

And let's be very clear here. If you go to what is widely seen at a Nazi rally, you are 'garbage.' Trump, the master of projection, claims that Kamala Harris, who is running for "all Americans," said she is "running a campaign of hate." And that's pretty much what Harris has said about Trump.

"While I am running a campaign of positive solutions to save America, Kamala Harris is running a campaign of hate," the big Lump wrote on Truth Social. "She has spent all week comparing her political opponents to the most evil mass murderers in history."

"Now, on top of everything, Joe Biden calls our supporters “garbage.” You can’t lead America if you don’t love the American People," he bizarrely wrote, ignoring that Puerto Ricans are American citizens. "Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have shown they are both unfit to be President of the United States."

"I am proud to lead the biggest, broadest, and most important political coalition in American history," he continued. "We are welcoming historic numbers of Latinos, African Americans, Asian Americans, and citizens of every race, religion, color, and creed. It is my desire to be the President of all the people."

"Kamala’s speech was terrible, full of lies and nothing new," he added in a separate post. "Where are the jobs? There are none!"

Fox News took the time to edit Biden's remarks because, of course, they did.

There are jobs available, and Harris's inspiring speech at the Ellipse garnered a whopping 75,000 attendees, 22,000 more than Trump’s January 6th crowd at the same spot. Everything Trump wrote is a lie. If he's a candidate for all races, it's a weird way to show it with "jokes" about Blacks and Puerto Ricans. If Trump supporters are OK with their hero shitting all over American people of color, then they are garbage.

This right here: