Whiney Baby Demands Investigation Into Pollster

The Big Stupid Baby is laser-focused on what Americans need calling for the investigation of Iowa pollster Ann Selzer over her Presidential election survey that showed Vice President Kamala Harris leading in the deep ruby-red state.

Selzer informed the Des Moines Register over a year ago that she would not renew her 2024 contract as she transitioned to other ventures and opportunities.

Trump went all stompy feet on Truth Social over the news, demanding an investigation, calling it "ELECTION FRAUD."

"A totally Fake poll that caused great distrust and uncertainty at a very critical time," he scribbled. "She knew exactly what she was doing."

"Thank you to the GREAT PEOPLE OF IOWA for giving me such a record breaking vote, despite possible ELECTION FRAUD by Ann Selzer and the now discredited "newspaper" for which she works," he added. "An investigation is fully called for!"

Although polls don't violate criminal statutes if they aren't in Lumpy's favor, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung was asked to clarify by USA Today if 45-47 was calling for a criminal investigation of the pollster, and said, "President Trump was very clear in his Truth Social post."

We were told that Hillary Clinton would win in 2016. Let's sue e-v-e-r-y-b-o-d-y! Our feelings are hurt, too :(

Calm your yam tits, Mr. Trump, sir.