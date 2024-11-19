Whiney Baby Demands Investigation Into Pollster

For hurting his feelings? Four more years of this. I need a drink. Is it 5 o'clock yet?
Whiney Baby Demands Investigation Into Pollster
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardNovember 19, 2024

The Big Stupid Baby is laser-focused on what Americans need calling for the investigation of Iowa pollster Ann Selzer over her Presidential election survey that showed Vice President Kamala Harris leading in the deep ruby-red state.

Selzer informed the Des Moines Register over a year ago that she would not renew her 2024 contract as she transitioned to other ventures and opportunities.

Trump went all stompy feet on Truth Social over the news, demanding an investigation, calling it "ELECTION FRAUD."

"A totally Fake poll that caused great distrust and uncertainty at a very critical time," he scribbled. "She knew exactly what she was doing."

"Thank you to the GREAT PEOPLE OF IOWA for giving me such a record breaking vote, despite possible ELECTION FRAUD by Ann Selzer and the now discredited "newspaper" for which she works," he added. "An investigation is fully called for!"

Although polls don't violate criminal statutes if they aren't in Lumpy's favor, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung was asked to clarify by USA Today if 45-47 was calling for a criminal investigation of the pollster, and said, "President Trump was very clear in his Truth Social post."

We were told that Hillary Clinton would win in 2016. Let's sue e-v-e-r-y-b-o-d-y! Our feelings are hurt, too :(

Calm your yam tits, Mr. Trump, sir.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon