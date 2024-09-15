Swing State Iowa? A Selzer Poll Has It A Close Race

The gold standard of polls in Iowa has Trump 47-Harris 43, after giving Trump an 18-point lead against Biden earlier.
Swing State Iowa? A Selzer Poll Has It A Close Race
Credit: Twitter/Des Moines Register
By Ed ScarceSeptember 15, 2024

Trump won the state comfortably in 2016 and 2020 but that might not be the case this year, putting Iowa suddenly on the radar to watch. A poll in June from Ann Selzer gave Trump an 18-point advantage over President Biden.

Huge spikes in enthusiasm among women, voters younger than 45, city dwellers, and those with a college degree are given as the reasons for the shift.

Source: Des Moines Register

Kamala Harris has significantly narrowed the presidential race in Iowa, cutting Donald Trump’s lead to 4 percentage points in a dramatic turnaround from Joe Biden’s double-digit deficit.

A new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows that Trump leads Vice President Harris 47% to 43% among likely Iowa voters — a far slimmer margin than the 18-point lead the former Republican president enjoyed over Democratic President Biden in late spring.

Before Biden ended his reelection campaign, a June Iowa Poll showed Trump leading 50% to 32%.

This is the Iowa Poll’s first test of Harris’ strength against Trump since she became the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee in August.

“I wouldn’t say 4 points is comfortable” for Trump, said pollster J. Ann Selzer, president of Selzer & Co. “The race has tightened significantly.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has abandoned his independent presidential campaign but will remain on the Iowa ballot, gets 6% of the vote. That’s down from 9% in June.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon