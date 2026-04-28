Jimmy Kimmel Responds To Melania's Insane Firing Demand

Jimmy Kimmel fired back against Donald and Melania Trump’s calls for ABC to cancel his show after a supposedly inflammatory joke he made in his Thursday monologue, saying the first lady had “the glow of an expectant widow.”
“It was not by any stretch of the definition a call to assassination,” Kimmel said. “And they know that. I’ve been very vocal for many years speaking out against gun violence, in particular.”
“But I understand that the first lady had a stressful experience over the weekend.... And probably every weekend is pretty stressful in that house.”
The late-night host told the first lady directly, “I agree that hateful and violent rhetoric is something we should reject. I do. And I think a great place to start to dial that back would be to have a conversation with your husband about it.”