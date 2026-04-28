Jimmy Kimmel Responds To Melania's Insane Firing Demand

We're back in Bizarro World.
By Susie MadrakApril 28, 2026

Jimmy Kimmel fired back against Donald and Melania Trump’s calls for ABC to cancel his show after a supposedly inflammatory joke he made in his Thursday monologue, saying the first lady had “the glow of an expectant widow.”

“It was not by any stretch of the definition a call to assassination,” Kimmel said. “And they know that. I’ve been very vocal for many years speaking out against gun violence, in particular.”

“But I understand that the first lady had a stressful experience over the weekend.... And probably every weekend is pretty stressful in that house.”

The late-night host told the first lady directly, “I agree that hateful and violent rhetoric is something we should reject. I do. And I think a great place to start to dial that back would be to have a conversation with your husband about it.”

Jimmy Kimmel says joke was not call for assassination as Trumps call for his ouster after shooting www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news...

Trump has made much worse comments about other people than Kimmel's comment it's just another attempt by Trump to silence his critics

Tom Jones (@earl2.bsky.social) 2026-04-28T13:04:48.172Z

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel found himself defending Americans’ right to free speech on Monday, after a joke he made several days ago prompted calls from the White House for ABC to fire him — again.

TMJ4 News (@tmj4.com) 2026-04-28T13:02:05.854Z

Melania Trump threw a tantrum over a joke Jimmy Kimmel made last Friday www.celebitchy.com/974113/

Celebitchy (@celebitchy.bsky.social) 2026-04-28T12:59:13.017Z

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