Jimmy Kimmel Responds To Melania's Insane Firing Demand

Jimmy Kimmel fired back against Donald and Melania Trump’s calls for ABC to cancel his show after a supposedly inflammatory joke he made in his Thursday monologue, saying the first lady had “the glow of an expectant widow.”

“It was not by any stretch of the definition a call to assassination,” Kimmel said. “And they know that. I’ve been very vocal for many years speaking out against gun violence, in particular.”

“But I understand that the first lady had a stressful experience over the weekend.... And probably every weekend is pretty stressful in that house.”

The late-night host told the first lady directly, “I agree that hateful and violent rhetoric is something we should reject. I do. And I think a great place to start to dial that back would be to have a conversation with your husband about it.”

Jimmy Kimmel says joke was not call for assassination as Trumps call for his ouster after shooting www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news... Trump has made much worse comments about other people than Kimmel's comment it's just another attempt by Trump to silence his critics — Tom Jones (@earl2.bsky.social) 2026-04-28T13:04:48.172Z

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel found himself defending Americans’ right to free speech on Monday, after a joke he made several days ago prompted calls from the White House for ABC to fire him — again. — TMJ4 News (@tmj4.com) 2026-04-28T13:02:05.854Z