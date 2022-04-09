Kimmel Responds To Greene: 'You're A Snowflake And A Sociopath'

Marge is a snowciopath.
By John AmatoApril 9, 2022

On Thursday evening's broadcast of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, host Kimmel responded to Marjorie Taylor Greene's cowardly call to the Capitol police because the ABC comedian made a joke about her.

"On our show, Klan mom as we call her -- who called three of her fellow Republicans pro-pedophile for supporting Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court, which is a lovely thing to say," Kimmel said. "I made a joke and said where is Will Smith when you need him." Laughter from audience could be heard.

This is what she does instead of working, she tweets," he observed.

Kimmel put on the screen the tweet Marjorie Taylor Greene sent out yesterday. (We covered it here: Snowflake Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls The Cops On A Jimmy Kimmel Joke)

"She called the police," Kimmel laughed. "Not only did she call the police, she called the same police she voted against giving a Congressional Gold Medal to for defending our capital against the insurrection she helped incite on January 6."

He continued, "It must be that cancel culture they're always talking about."

"Officer, I'd like to report a joke," Kimmel said, as he put up his response to Greene's tweet. "It triggered the sweet little snowflake."

Kimmel observed, "She's a snowflake and a sociopath at the same time. A snowciopath."

That sums up Marge completely.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, the other pathetic MAGA fool who now has become her knight in shining armor claimed Marge and her husband could beat up Jimmy, so he better watch out.

Those two are made for each other.

Discussion

