Snowflake Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls The Cops On A Jimmy Kimmel Joke

The Georgia QAnon so-called "Congresswoman" claims she filed a Capitol police report against comedian Jimmy Kimmel because he made a joke using the Will Smith debacle at her expense.

Kimmel said, "Like Marjorie Taylor Greene, this Klan mom, is especially upset with the three Republican Senators who said they'll vote yes on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is nominated for the Supreme Court."

Kimmel then used the now infamous Will Smith slap against comedian Chris Rock for a laugh.

Kimmel continued with the bit: "She tweeted, 'Murkowski, Collins, and Romney are pro-pedophile. They just voted for #KBJ.'

"Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him, huh?"

.@ABC, this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice. pic.twitter.com/nxYX1LF2jK — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 6, 2022

Using the Smith slap from the Oscars as a laugh-line was a bridge too far for the white supremacist Klan mom from Georgia.

"@ABC, this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice," Greene tweeted in response.

All comedians beware, jokes are now considered acts of violence by Marge.

Violence, you say? Marge protests too much, and this AFTER she attempts a cover-up of her own rhetoric.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has begun systematically removing social media posts amid scrutiny of past controversial comments about executing Democrats and backing conspiracy theories. Most of 2018 and 2019 is gone from her Facebook. https://t.co/c4ZEgQf4LV — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) January 28, 2021

Marjorie Taylor Greene has also removed this Facebook video where she suggests Pelosi can be executed for treason.



"It's a crime punishable by death is what treason is. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason," she says. pic.twitter.com/cUVT4Bcr06 — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) January 28, 2021

If anyone is endangering the lives of congressional lawmakers and Disney employees it is Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Calling Senators and the entire Disney workforce "pro-pedophile" is more than offensive. It could lead to real acts of violence by the enraged MAGA/QAnon cultists.

Marge has revealed herself to be the ultimate snowflake in its purest form.