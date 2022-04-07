Snowflake Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls The Cops On A Jimmy Kimmel Joke

Madge tries to call the Capitol Police on Jimmy Kimmel and now the entire world is laughing AT her.
By John Amato
April 7, 2022

The Georgia QAnon so-called "Congresswoman" claims she filed a Capitol police report against comedian Jimmy Kimmel because he made a joke using the Will Smith debacle at her expense.

Kimmel said, "Like Marjorie Taylor Greene, this Klan mom, is especially upset with the three Republican Senators who said they'll vote yes on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is nominated for the Supreme Court."

Kimmel then used the now infamous Will Smith slap against comedian Chris Rock for a laugh.

Kimmel continued with the bit: "She tweeted, 'Murkowski, Collins, and Romney are pro-pedophile. They just voted for #KBJ.'

"Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him, huh?"

Using the Smith slap from the Oscars as a laugh-line was a bridge too far for the white supremacist Klan mom from Georgia.

"@ABC, this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice," Greene tweeted in response.

All comedians beware, jokes are now considered acts of violence by Marge.

Violence, you say? Marge protests too much, and this AFTER she attempts a cover-up of her own rhetoric.

If anyone is endangering the lives of congressional lawmakers and Disney employees it is Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Calling Senators and the entire Disney workforce "pro-pedophile" is more than offensive. It could lead to real acts of violence by the enraged MAGA/QAnon cultists.

Marge has revealed herself to be the ultimate snowflake in its purest form.

