We've Got The Worst Person Of 2021, And It's Only February

Jimmy Kimmel points to Marjorie Taylor Greene. It's not a stretch to predict she's the worst person of 2021.
By Frances Langum
1 hour ago by Frances Langum
Jimmy Kimmel knows we're barely eight weeks into 2021, but he's already claiming to know the worst person of 2021.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is the "frontrunner for 'Worst of 2021'."

Kimmel noted Greene's opposition to The Equality Act, extending civil rights protections to LGBTQ+ persons.

And Greene, of course, pulled that stunt in the office hallway, hanging a sign saying "there are two genders."

"And because that wasn't enough scumbaggery for one day," said Kimmel, "QAnon Marge had the audacity to say this on the floor of the House."

Note her use of the insulting Rush Limbaugh term "Democrat Party" and her mask, which says "This is as useless as Joe Biden," while she calls for sympathy.

"Oh my god we gotta KAREN in Congress now!" laughed Kimmel.

Kimmel ended the Greene jokes by noting that the so-called congresswoman is close friends with Capitol Riot enablers, including the former guy, the end.

