Horrible Person Buys Ad Space On Nazi Social Media

FEC filings confirm. Marjorie Three-Names buys ad space on Gab? That's her base alright.
Horrible Person Buys Ad Space On Nazi Social Media
Clipped from her ad on Gab. Special!
By Frances LangumFebruary 1, 2022

She's a horrible person and she knows where her base lives.

Media Matters reports that Marge has purchased re-election ads on Gab, the social media site that nods to white nationalists, Nazis, and others who love them some Marge. We've known about the ads since September of last year and now FEC filings confirm the dollar amounts.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has paid $36,741 in marketing costs to Gab, a social media site that’s been a haven for white nationalists, antisemites, and pro-violence extremists.

Gab was founded in 2016 as a supposed “free speech” alternative to other social media sites. The site has been filled with violent rhetoric and is popular with white nationalists and antisemites, including the person who allegedly committed the 2018 deadly mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Gab CEO Andrew Torba has a history of pushing antisemitism and supporting antisemites. He also praised and encouraged the January 6 insurrectionists.

Greene, who was recently banned from Twitter, is a frequent Gab user.

OF COURSE, she is.

"Yeah but C&L, Gab isn't really Nazis, that's liberal propaganda."

Nope, they're really Nazis.

Discussion

