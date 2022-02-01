Horrible Person Buys Ad Space On Nazi Social Media

She's a horrible person and she knows where her base lives.

Media Matters reports that Marge has purchased re-election ads on Gab, the social media site that nods to white nationalists, Nazis, and others who love them some Marge. We've known about the ads since September of last year and now FEC filings confirm the dollar amounts.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has paid $36,741 in marketing costs to Gab, a social media site that’s been a haven for white nationalists, antisemites, and pro-violence extremists. Gab was founded in 2016 as a supposed “free speech” alternative to other social media sites. The site has been filled with violent rhetoric and is popular with white nationalists and antisemites, including the person who allegedly committed the 2018 deadly mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Gab CEO Andrew Torba has a history of pushing antisemitism and supporting antisemites. He also praised and encouraged the January 6 insurrectionists. Greene, who was recently banned from Twitter, is a frequent Gab user.

The Nazis that appeared in Florida are organizing on social media website Gab because they let them.



Do you know who else is on Gab? These Republicans:



Anthony Sabatini pic.twitter.com/A5LS9ijK8Z — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) January 31, 2022

I was wondering what was up with those ads.



Turns out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has paid *$36,741 in marketing costs* to Gab, a social media site that’s been a haven for white nationalists and far-right extremist groups, according to filings to the FEC https://t.co/iTnjCGreek — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) February 1, 2022