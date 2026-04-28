MAGA Host Slams 'Mentalist' At WHCD Shooting: 'Why Didn't He See This Coming?'

Real America's Voice anchor Eric Bolling expressed outrage after a so-called mentalist performing for President Donald Trump failed to predict a gunman at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.
By David EdwardsApril 28, 2026

Real America's Voice anchor Eric Bolling expressed outrage after a so-called mentalist performing for President Donald Trump failed to predict a gunman at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

As the alleged gunman was storming a security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton on Saturday night, Oz Pearlman was performing tricks for Trump and his wife.

"I was performing right then for the president, the press secretary [Karoline Leavitt] and the first lady," Pearlman later recalled to CNN. "It [was] kind of a pivotal moment in the trick where you're just about to do the reveal … and we hear commotion."

On Monday, Bolling said that the man performing magic tricks should have "seen this coming."

"By the way, too soon or too on the nose to talk about the irony of Oz Pearlman, the so-called mentalist, standing right next to the president as shots rang out?" the pro-MAGA host wondered. "Why didn't he see that coming? I don't know. He's a mentalist, right?"

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