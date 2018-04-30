Here Are Some Twitter Takes On White House Correspondents Dinner
"When you come on and you are upset about this comedian ... you do not match that in any way when it comes to the President": @ChrisCuomo confronts American Conservative Union chair @MSchlapp over Michelle Wolf's WH dinner monologue and Trump's history of insulting comments pic.twitter.com/7PhZTOEyNg— New Day (@NewDay) April 30, 2018
Why are you guys making this about Sarah’s looks? I said she burns facts and uses the ash to create a *perfect* smoky eye. I complimented her eye makeup and her ingenuity of materials. https://t.co/slII9TYdYx
— Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) April 29, 2018
It's early still, but this could hold up as the dumbest thing on twitter today. https://t.co/YJ7AcHdjQ4
— Matt Schwartz (@SchwartzChron) April 30, 2018
The White House Correspondents’ Dinner is DEAD as we know it. This was a total disaster and an embarrassment to our great Country and all that it stands for. FAKE NEWS is alive and well and beautifully represented on Saturday night!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2018
White House Correspondents Association just threw Michelle Wolf under the bus and then they got on the bus and it crashed. pic.twitter.com/SpcjoLlyRP
— ReallyDon'tTrump🐩 (@ReallyDontTrump) April 30, 2018
“[Trump] has helped you sell your papers & your books & your TV. You helped create this monster & now you’re profiting off of him. And if you’re gonna profit off of Trump, you should at least give him some money because he doesn’t have any.” — Michelle Wolf https://t.co/neangynVIe
— Puesto Loco™ (@PuestoLoco) April 30, 2018
The more I think about it, the more impressed I am that Michelle Wolf did such a harsh act WITHOUT insulting any woman's looks. She aimed straight at the white female enforcers & never once suggested that anyone was a bimbo or a dog—like the man they work for surely would have.
— Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) April 29, 2018
I hope the attacks on Michelle Wolf make clear what should have been obvious after the attacks on kneeling NFL players: The right is far, far, far more “politically correct” than the left.
— Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) April 30, 2018
hey, remember when our feckless, craven media treated Trump like a harmless joke during the campaign and gave him hours of free air time and never once called him out on his lies or challenged him on his racist and ignorant worldview?
hey, let's all get mad at Michelle Wolf
— Jeff Tiedrich (@jefftiedrich) April 30, 2018
When are you going to apologize for your treacherous, petty ass coverage of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election and your unyielding wealthy White woman privilege? https://t.co/h2vAiJAMr0
— Propane Jane™ (@docrocktex26) April 30, 2018
Well, that's awkward. https://t.co/vvVRPu7VXH # via @HuffPostPol
— Jon Cooper 🌊 (@joncoopertweets) April 30, 2018
Anyone ‘outraged’ by Michelle Wolf... Care to defend this?? pic.twitter.com/rh9p9rmiV5
— Rogelio Garcia Lawyer (@LawyerRogelio) April 30, 2018
At the 2004 WHCD, George Bush joked about not finding the weapons of mass destruction. The crowd ate it up.
That WMD lie also resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people losing their lives.
But yeah go on about how Sarah Huckabee Sanders' eyeshadow is off limits. pic.twitter.com/9pSLSeslnL
— jordan (@JordanUhl) April 30, 2018
WHCD made a groveling statement, but the rightwing press is still beating them up. Let that be a lesson: There’s nothing to be gained by trying to be nice to them. pic.twitter.com/tLdtKqUwiG
— Roy Edroso (@edroso) April 30, 2018
