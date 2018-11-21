Michelle Wolf Slays Trump In A Tweet

The dumbass in the Oval Office thought he could get one last dig in at Michelle Wolf after it was decided there would be no more comedians at the White House Correspondents Dinner. Wolf's ridicule last year the final straw for the thin-skinned one.

He was wrong.

And her #BeBest hashtag was perfect too.

Source: USA Today



Comedian Michelle Wolf delivered a mic-dropping response Wednesday to a tweet from President Donald Trump slamming her performance at last year's White House Correspondents Dinner. Trump sent a tweet late Tuesday celebrating the White House Correspondents' Association's decision to have biographer Ron Chernow headline this year's dinner after "so-called comedian Michelle Wolf bombed so badly last year." "I bet you'd be on my side if I had killed a journalist. #BeBest," Wolf tweeted in reply, simultaneously mocking the president's response to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's alleged role in Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi's murder and the slogan for first lady Melania Trump's initiative.