Some Reporters Just Can't Take A Joke: A WHCD Twitter Round-up.

The "free press" doesn't seem to be a huge fan of Free Speech today, now does it? Ironic since the theme of last night's White House Correspondents Association dinner was a celebration of the First Amendment in an environment where the media are more and more threatened. Michelle Wolf was the headliner comic last night, and told the truth in harsh, funny ways - in her usual style, which would be familiar to anyone who checked out her stand up routines on The Daily Show or Late Night with Seth Meyers. Apparently, the WHCA has as much difficulty vetting candidates as the WH does. Some of the butts of the jokes were on the stage, but also in the audience - like usual. Wolf spared no one in her routine, especially the correspondents she accused of liking Trump because they profit from his craziness. They took to Twitter to complain, and demand an apology from a woman that they'd never demand from the more regularly vulgar Trump - like usual. And Twitter responds by holding up an unflattering mirror to those complaints, telling them to sit down.

Those unamused:

That @PressSec sat and absorbed intense criticism of her physical appearance, her job performance, and so forth, instead of walking out, on national television, was impressive. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 29, 2018

Watching a wife and mother be humiliated on national television for her looks is deplorable. I have experienced insults about my appearance from the president. All women have a duty to unite when these attacks happen and the WHCA owes Sarah an apology. — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) April 29, 2018

Michelle Wolf didn’t fail just because she was (spectacularly) one-sided. It was because she was unnecessarily cruel on a night the WHCA was trying to showcase decency and purpose.



Undermined an otherwise meaningful night. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) April 29, 2018

Apology is owed to @PressSec and others grossly insulted ny Michelle Wolf at White House Correspondents Assoc dinner which started with uplifting heartfelt speech by @margarettalev - comedian was worst since Imus insulted Clinton’s

Those are just some of the journalists.

Astute, or maybe simply alive Twitter users helped point out the ridiculousness of their outrage:

This:



“I actually really like Sarah. I think she’s very resourceful. She burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smoky eye. Maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s lies. It’s probably lies.”



is not, in any way, shape or form, a joke about someone's "looks." — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) April 29, 2018

I asked @maggieNYT to quote the line where Michelle intensely criticized SHS’s appearance. She unfollowed me.



She has an extremely important job. Making vague statements that she herself cannot back up with facts/quotes isn’t helping. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 29, 2018

#WHCD in its current form needs to end, and the biggest reason is this: The deeply uncomfortable spectacle of journalists who *cover the #WhiteHouse* defending it the morning after from critique delivered in the form of “mean jokes.” pic.twitter.com/2gR1TpIs9y — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) April 29, 2018

I’m no journalist so I just want to make sure I understand the rules: You can express outrage over something a comic never said but we can’t point out that your false both-sides-ism is part of what made the current administration possible? Cool. Got it. https://t.co/YAjmYrYX1O — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) April 29, 2018

And then my favorites are the ones who attempted to take the offended journalists back in a time machine.

Andrea Mitchell, meet Andrea Mitchell. I think you guys have some things to hash out. pic.twitter.com/bf7CiK3jFk — martin gale (@mgale15) April 29, 2018

Chris Cillizza, meet Chris Cillizza. pic.twitter.com/Efb6EYA2l6 — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) April 29, 2018

Of course, I'd like to end with a couple who are able to see the forest for the trees, here...and recognize the danger of a press corps more comfortable with the rise of authoritarianism than with a comedian zeroing on their own shortcomings and a lack of "decorum."

Journalists in this country are being attacked, assaulted, condescended to, lied to, threatened with jail time, and roundly abused, and the WHCA President admonishes the comedian and praises the primary liar/abuser. https://t.co/EUtQFgwR5d — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) April 29, 2018