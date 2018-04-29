Some Reporters Just Can't Take A Joke: A WHCD Twitter Round-up.
The "free press" doesn't seem to be a huge fan of Free Speech today, now does it? Ironic since the theme of last night's White House Correspondents Association dinner was a celebration of the First Amendment in an environment where the media are more and more threatened. Michelle Wolf was the headliner comic last night, and told the truth in harsh, funny ways - in her usual style, which would be familiar to anyone who checked out her stand up routines on The Daily Show or Late Night with Seth Meyers. Apparently, the WHCA has as much difficulty vetting candidates as the WH does. Some of the butts of the jokes were on the stage, but also in the audience - like usual. Wolf spared no one in her routine, especially the correspondents she accused of liking Trump because they profit from his craziness. They took to Twitter to complain, and demand an apology from a woman that they'd never demand from the more regularly vulgar Trump - like usual. And Twitter responds by holding up an unflattering mirror to those complaints, telling them to sit down.
Those unamused:
Those are just some of the journalists.
Astute, or maybe simply alive Twitter users helped point out the ridiculousness of their outrage:
And then my favorites are the ones who attempted to take the offended journalists back in a time machine.
Of course, I'd like to end with a couple who are able to see the forest for the trees, here...and recognize the danger of a press corps more comfortable with the rise of authoritarianism than with a comedian zeroing on their own shortcomings and a lack of "decorum."
