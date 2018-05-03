Samantha Bee: Sarah Huckabee Is A F*cking Liar

Samantha Bee took apart the media criticism of comedian Michelle Wolf at the White House Correspondents Dinner. She had no kind words for MSNBC's Mika Brezinski, but saved her special wrath for White House Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the faux outrage surrounding her.

"Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a fucking liar,” said Bee. “Calling Sanders a liar isn’t an insult, it’s her job description.”

Bee also praised Sanders, calling her simultaneously evil and amazing.

“You have outlasted every man who’s had your job and almost any other job in the Trump White House to become one of the most powerful women in the nation,” Bee said. “You are a hell of a role model for little girls everywhere who are smart and hardworking and completely evil.”