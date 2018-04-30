Wendy Williams Has Some Choice Words For Those Feeling Bad For Sarah Huckabee Sanders

As some in the media tried to throw a pity party for Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Trump's Baghdad Bob, others in the entertainment world were calling them out on their faux outrage/bullshit.

Source: Jezebel



On her show Monday morning, Wendy Williams took a survey of her “co-hosts,” the audience, and asked them to clap if they thought Wolf was out of line for her remarks. A burst of applause erupted and the camera panned over to two blonde Sanders supporters in the center. They’re surrounded on all sides by people who seem to have their hands welded to their laps.

“Well, you’re at the wrong show, Rachel Ray is downstairs,” Williams said. “I will call the elevator for you right now.”