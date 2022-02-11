Jimmy Kimmel Laughs Over 'Mar-A-Cloggo'

"This is a conversation you have with your 3-year-old," he marveled.
By Susie MadrakFebruary 11, 2022

Jimmy Kimmel had some fun with the story that Trump was flushing documents down his White House toilet. Via Uproxx:

“You know how Trump had a habit of tearing up the… official White House documents? He ripped them into little pieces? Well, the papyrus has thickened… According to a book written by the highly esteemed Maggie Haberman of The New York Times, the White House engineer—who’s kind of the plumber, I guess—would frequently be called in to unplug the president’s toilet because he had a habit of flushing papers down it. For real.”

It didn’t take long for Trump—who Kimmel has now dubbed “Mar-a-Cloggo”—to issue a statement denying the claims, in which said that “another fake story, that I flushed papers and documents down a White House toilet, is categorically untrue and simply made up by a reporter in order to get publicity for a mostly fictitious book.”

[...] “I want you to think about the fact that Donald Trump actually had to come out and, in writing, deny he clogged up the toilet at the White House,” Kimmel marveled. “This is a conversation you have with your 3-year-old!”

