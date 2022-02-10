Maggie Haberman's Book Discloses Trump Flushed Documents

While Trump was in office, staffers in the White House residence periodically discovered a toilet clogged with wads of printed documents — and believed the president had flushed them, according to Maggie Haberman's new book. Via Axios:

The revelation by Haberman, whose coverage as a New York Times White House correspondent was followed obsessively by Trump, adds a vivid new dimension to his lapses in preserving government documents. Axios was provided an exclusive first look at some of her reporting. Haberman reports Trump has told people that since leaving office, he has remained in contact with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un — whose "love letters," as Trump once called them, were among documents the National Archives retrieved from Mar-a-Lago. The news of White House toilet-flushing comes as the National Archives has reportedly asked the Biden Justice Department to examine Trump's handling of White House records, amid the congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.

Trump denies it, calling the story "fake news."

Well! Yet another bizarre and illegal act by Trump while in office, not followed up on or disclosed by a New York Times reporter UNTIL SHE COULD SELL IT IN HER BOOK. And they wonder why we don't genuflect at the Times altar.

Oh, and LOCK HIM UP!

You know who wasn't flushing documents down the toilet? The email lady.