America Scores Big With $1B Shakedown Of Offshore Wind Projects

Is this a great country, or what?
By Susie MadrakApril 28, 2026

The Trump administration is making two more payouts for energy companies to walk away from U.S. offshore wind projects. Which makes an incredible amount of sense, if you and your cabinet members own stocks in oil companies!

Bluepoint Wind and Golden State Wind have agreed to end their offshore wind leases in exchange for reimbursements totaling nearly $900 million. Both companies have decided not to pursue any new offshore wind projects in the United States, the Interior Department said Monday, as if that was something to brag about! Like a little boy who poops his pants and proudly wiped it on the wall.

Bluepoint Wind is an offshore wind project in the early stages of development off the coasts of New Jersey and New York -- while under constant attack by right-wing radio for killing whales, birds, and probably small children, while Golden State Wind is a floating offshore wind project proposed off California’s central coast.

It's just like the deal Interior made with Total Energies in March. They get a refund of its leases, and will invest the money in patriotic and pro-American fossil fuel projects instead.

God bless America!

The Trump admin is doing it again wasting taxpayer dollars to make it happen. The Interior Dept announced it will pay energy companies hundreds of millions of dollars to abandon plans for two offshore wind farms a repeat of the same tactic used to cancel other offshore wind leases just last month.

Alt National Park Service (@altnps.bsky.social) 2026-04-27T21:58:29.376Z

One step further, they need to use *their own* renewable sources. Build their own wind/solar farms. Otherwise the states will allot renewable energy to the data center and the rest of us will still pay more.

www.consumerreports.org/data-centers....

Ian Myles, MD/MPH (@lcdriammdmph.bsky.social) 2026-04-26T11:21:50.263Z

“Poland now is in the process of building one of the biggest wind farms in the world,” said Łukasz Wyszyński, pointing to Poland’s major Baltic offshore energy ambitions and the strategic importance of securing undersea infrastructure.

TVP World (@tvpworld.bsky.social) 2026-04-26T19:21:57.652Z

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