Former IL Trooper Sues MN Troopers For 'Unlawful' Arrest

Michael Cooper is a retired Illinois State Trooper who was hired to provide private security to a CNN crew assigned to Minnesota immediately following the murder of George Floyd.

While trying to escort the news crew to safety, two Minnesota State Troopers arrested Cooper in what Cooper describes as an "unlawful and humiliating" arrest. Twenty hours later, Cooper was released from custody with no charges ever being filed.

Per the WLS news report:

Cooper --who had been heralded for solving cold case crimes during his years with Illinois State Police -- told the I-Team he was legally carrying two guns that night and his media credentials. He believes the only thing that prompted his arrest by Minnesota state officers was the color of his skin. "They did a felony stop, is what we call it. You know, they had me turn around, they had me walk backwards to him to go to get on my knees. They had me lie down, put my hands behind me palms up. I had my ID in my hand the whole time, palms up, at which time they approached me, they grabbed my arms, they cuffed me and left me there for a bit." State Patrol officials said they "disagree with the allegations" and provided an arrest report stating Cooper "had no credentials" on him. Cooper and CNN crew members with the former Illinois state trooper that night tell a different story. They said he was locked up for 20 hours in the Hennepin County Jail and released with no charges ever filed.

Cooper said that he is still trying to cope with the trauma of the incident.

He is suing the two arresting troopers for $1 million. Cooper added that the whole lawsuit could have been avoided if the troopers had apologized for the wrongful arrest. They never did.