Bail Set For 3 MN Cops Charged In George Floyd Death

The remaining three officers involved in the murder of George Floyd were formally arraigned Thursday. Further details about their history with the police department are even more shocking than initially thought. The Star Tribune reports that two of the officers were rookies and were only on their FOURTH day on the force. Chauvin was the more senior officer, training them.

Thomas Lane's defense attorney, Earl Gray, said his client had "no choice but to follow the instructions of Derek Chauvin."

The judge set bail for all three at $750,000. They were also formally charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. If convicted, they face up to 40 years in prison, the same time as Chauvin.

Defense attorneys for Gray and Keung asked for lower bail, blaming the fact that they had only been on the force for four days as justification for their lack of action. I guess that is the excuse - they weren't human enough to recognize when someone was committing murder in front of them?

The next court date for all three is June 29th.