Trump Leads Off With The WORST THING A New President's Ever Done

If you thought Donald Trump’s disdain for democracy be get any clearer, his latest move should do the trick. On Day One of his second term Trump pardoned roughly 1,500 of his most loyal foot soldiers from the January 6th seditious attack on our democracy. Yes, you read that right, he let out violent, domestic terrorists, including Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, and others who assaulted police officers and tried to murder lawmakers. Turns out, in Trump’s America, attacking the Capitol isn’t just forgivable—it’s downright commendable.

He even referred to them as hostages, which makes me have thoughts I won't share here as it's better for all of us. This is easily the worst thing a newly inaugurated President has ever done. The audacity is staggering. Trump isn’t just rewriting history; he’s handing out participation trophies to the very people who tried to overthrow the government. Watch my video about this sickening cretin, the precedent it sets, and the real reasons he did it.

