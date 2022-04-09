Trump Jr. Pushed Illegal Plots: 'Multiple Paths, We Control Them All'

Two days after the presidential election, while votes were still being counted, Donald Trump Junior texted Mark Meadows saying "we have operational control” to get the ball rolling on keeping his father in power, no matter what.
Credit: Screengrab
By John Amato
April 9, 2022

Two days after the presidential election, while votes were still being counted, Donald Trump Junior texted Mark Meadows saying "we have operational control” to get the ball rolling on keeping his father in power, no matter what, CNN reports.

Let's all remember that on Nov. 3rd, when mail-ballots and Biden counties votes finally began to come in, the election flipped, causing Trump Sr., to give a late-night speech claiming the election was being stolen out from under him.

On Fox News on Nov. 4, former FNS host Chris Wallace blasted Trump's actions saying he threw fuel on the fire when the votes hadn't finished being counted.

Now we know that the potential coup attempt had already begun.

“It’s very simple,” Trump Jr. texted to Meadows on November 5, adding later in the same missive: “We have multiple paths. We control them all.”

Before Trump Jr. laid out their plans to dispute the election results, he texted Meadows the following: “This is what we need to do please read it and please get it to everyone that needs to see it because I’m not sure we’re doing it.”

CNN reports that Trump Junior's lawyers claim: “After the election, Don received numerous messages from supporters and others. Given the date, this message likely originated from someone else and was forwarded.”

This of course doesn't matter if Trump Junior was demanding Meadows follow those instructions.

These new texts are in the hands of the House Select Committee investigating the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6.

Nixon left office after his crew of plumbers got caught trying to bug Watergate, but this effort by Trump and his cohorts to overthrow the 2020 election dwarfs that in every conceivable way.

The DOJ must hold all those responsible and bring serious criminal charges forward.

US democracy cannot survive if they all go unpunished.

