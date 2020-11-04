Media Bites
Chris Wallace Slams Trump For False Claim He 'Won' Election

Chris Wallace isn't having it, unlike several of his Fox News colleagues. COUNT THE VOTES.
By John Amato
3 hours ago by Frances Langum
Early Wednesday morning Chris Wallace told the Fox News viewers that Trump just threw a lit match into a highly flammable situation when he declared he "won the election" and would bring it to the Supreme Court to stop votes from being counted.

What Trump said early this morning was reprehensible.

"We were getting ready to win this election -- frankly, we did win this election," Trump said.

Trump continued, "Will will be going to the Supreme Court -- we want all voting to stop."

Is Trump trying to incite violence across this nation via his Proud Boys followers? Is this what he meant when he told them to "stand ready?"

Trump told Fox and Friends yesterday he wouldn't declare victory, but lying is his middle name.

Soon after Trump issued his blatantly false remarks, Chris Wallace told the Fox News viewers that what Trump did was pour fuel on a fire.

Wallace said, "This is an extremely flammable situation and the president just threw a match into it."

"He hasn't won the states, nobody is saying he's won the states, the states haven't said that he's won. This goes right back to what Joe Biden said, which is the president doesn't get to say that he's won states, the American people get to say it, and the state officials get to declare it," Wallace said.

The Fox News Sunday host then said states don't stop vote counting.

"There's no question that all these states can continue to count votes for days," he said.

Wallace also remarked that if Trump did try to stop the votes from being counted then "that would be extremely inflammatory."

Most Americans know that a president or their rival candidate does not get to claim victory in an election before the votes are counted. Duh.

This is especially true when so many votes haven't been counted because of COVID and massive amounts of mail-in ballots.

I was wondering why Trump was whining that the election should be called on Election Day evening.

And he's still crying about mail-in ballots.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

